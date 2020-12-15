CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was set at $500,000 Tuesday for the man accused of firing his gun on a Metra platform in broad daylight earlier this month.
Shawn A. Kimbrough, 40, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card and reckless discharge of a firearm after he surrendered to police on Monday.
Police said around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, Kimbrough got off a northbound Metra Electric District train at the McCormick Place station, pulled out a collapsible rifle from his backpack, and fired a single shot while standing on the platform, according to the FBI and Metra Police.
It was unclear who or what he might have been shooting at, but no one was injured.
Kimbrough has been in trouble before for using guns. Last year, he pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm in public.
His sentence for that was four days in jail.
Kimbrough is due back in court on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
