CHICAGO (CBS) — A state board holds a hearing on Tuesday to decide if Mercy Hospital should stay open or close its doors for good.
At the end of July, an announcement about closing Mercy Hospital came seemingly out of the blue, especially considering the current pandemic. If it closes, the nearest hospital for Bronzeville residents would be three miles away, creating a so-called “health care desert” in the area.
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is meeting to decide the fate of Chicago’s oldest hospital.
