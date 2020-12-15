CHICAGO (CBS)– Get ready for a holiday double-feature at a socially distanced drive-in.
This Sunday, ChiTown Movies is set to show both “Home Alone” and the first-ever Lifetime holiday movie, “Solstice.”
The drive-in event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $49. Hot cocoa, kids meals and other snacks will be available for purchase.
Tickets for this event are now available online.
