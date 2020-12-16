CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were killed and another person injured in a shooting in suburban Zion Tuesday night.
According to the Zion Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Galilee around 7 p.m. and found one person injured.
The officers were then contacted by the Waukegan Police Department reporting other people injured in the shooting who had self-transported to a local medical center.
Zion police said a 17-year-old man and a 27-year-old man both died. A 28-year-old man is in critical condition. Police did not release further details on the shooting incident.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information in asked to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662- 2222.
