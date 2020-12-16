Morris And Church Help DePaul Women Beat KentuckyDePaul wasn’t going to let its second shot at a top 10 team end the way its first did.

MLB Officially Recognizes Negro Leagues As Having Major League Status After 100 yearsMajor League Baseball is correcting what it calls a “longtime oversight” in the game’s history.

Bears Defensive Lineman Mario Edwards Jr. Accused Of Misdemeanor AssaultBears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault against a woman in North Carolina.

Bulls Will Be Down 6 Players In First Road Trip In 9 MonthsThe Bulls will be shorthanded for their first preseason road game on Wednesday. Six players were left behind for the matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cockburn Scores 33 as No. 13 Illinois Routs MinnesotaKofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead No. 13 Illinois past Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Wisconsin Hands Loyola First Loss Of SeasonWisconsin is at its best when hitting 3-pointers. That meant Loyola of Chicago picked the wrong night to play the Badgers.