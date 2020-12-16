DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Normal Avenue, shooting, West Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded, one critically, in the West Roseland neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Normal Avenue. The victims heard shots and felt pain, police said.

One man, 43, was shot in the chest and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The other, 23, was shot in the hand and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Late Wednesday, no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.

