CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a nice surprise Wednesday morning for Chicago firefighters.

The Daisie Foundation is giving back to first responders saying thank you for all they do, by dropping off hundreds of meal certificates and special gifts.

Engine Station 15 at 81st and Kedzie is one of three CFD surprise giveback spots. First responders in Crestwood and Homewood will get their gifts Wednesday afternoon.

