DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Park District, Chicago Weather, Forecast, High Waves, Lakefront Trail, Snow, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– High waves and icy condition have prompted a lakefront trail closure, the Chicago Park District announced Wednesday.

The lakefront trail is closed from Oak to Ohio streets until further notice. Snow is falling Wednesday morning and lake effect snow is expected in the evening.

Barricades have been set up along the trail.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff