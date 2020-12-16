CHICAGO (CBS)– High waves and icy condition have prompted a lakefront trail closure, the Chicago Park District announced Wednesday.
#ChiLFTAlert: Due to high waves & icy conditions, the lakefront trail is closed from Oak St. to Ohio St., until further notice. Barricades have been placed on site. For updates, please stay connected to our social media and website at https://t.co/SWzDWbd1sj pic.twitter.com/1LpGH6sLrZ
— Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) December 16, 2020
The lakefront trail is closed from Oak to Ohio streets until further notice. Snow is falling Wednesday morning and lake effect snow is expected in the evening.
Barricades have been set up along the trail.
