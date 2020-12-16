DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) —While there’s a cut in the number of COVID vaccines on its way, front line healthcare workers are starting to get the vaccine.

The news coming out of Joliet at Saint Joseph Medical Center showed the first workers in their hospitals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It happened earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Workers will continue to get vaccinated through the weekend while doses are available.

