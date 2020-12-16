DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Des Plaines, O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Des Plaines family on Wednesday night was mourning the loss of a father who died in an accident at work.

Jijo George, 35, was working at O’Hare International Airport when he was accidentally killed by a piece of equipment at one of the hangars this past Sunday.

George and his wife have a daughter who will soon turn 2, and they are expecting another child next month.

A GoFundMe is trying to raise $100,000, as George did not have life insurance.

George immigrated to the U.S. from India 17 years ago.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff