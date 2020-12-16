DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:covid, COVID Test, COVID-19, FDA

CHICAGO (CBS)– The FDA just approved a COVID-19 test that you can take at home and sends the results right to your phone.

It’s an antigen test, which means it looks for small pieces of the virus in your nose.

The test will cost $30 and you’ll get the results in about 20 minutes.

The company is hoping to make more than 3 million tests next month.

