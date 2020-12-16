CHICAGO (CBS) — A high school teenager from Hinsdale, with dreams of becoming an Olympic swimmer, is dead.
Kendall Pickering and her father Robert died in a car crash in North Carolina.
They were visiting colleges when their car went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday night.
Kendall Pickering swam on the varsity swim team at Hinsdale Central and broke school records.
Our Red Devil family is mourning the tragic passing of Kendall Pickering and her father Robert. Kendall was an outstanding swimmer, student, teammate & friend who left an indelible mark on all of us. Our thoughts go out to the family, friends and all who came in contact with her. pic.twitter.com/SGFfeFsuuZ
— Hinsdale Central HS (@ThisIsHCHS) December 16, 2020
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- Lightfoot Sidesteps Questions About Why City Lawyers Tried to Keep Disturbing Body Camera Video Secret
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk