CHICAGO (CBS) — A high school teenager from Hinsdale, with dreams of becoming an Olympic swimmer, is dead.

Kendall Pickering and her father Robert died in a car crash in North Carolina.

They were visiting colleges when their car went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday night.

Kendall Pickering swam on the varsity swim team at Hinsdale Central and broke school records.

