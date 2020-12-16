DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Spring training will start on time – that is what Major League Baseball is telling managers – including the Cubs’ David Ross.

Ross said the Cubs have also been told the plan is to play a full 162-game schedule.

But with the pandemic still an issue, nothing is set in stone.

“You hear that from the commissioner’s mouth of, you know, we’re going to try to work this thing to 162 and start on time, and I think there’s still a lot of hurdles to go through with that being said, and some of the concerns of different states and things that they have to navigate,” Ross said.

