Chicago Weather: Lakeside Snow Showers In The MorningSnow showers and patchy freezing drizzle are coming for the Thursday morning commute as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Mayor Lightfoot Apologizes To Anjanette Young For Wrong Raid Where Young Was Handcuffed Naked, Says Video Was Not Brought To Her AttentionMayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday said the video showing Anjanette Young being handcuffed naked by Chicago Police, which CBS 2 aired this week, was appalling.

995 Chicago Restaurants And Bars Get City Grants, But Some Miss Out And Are Struggling Even More To Hang OnMayor Lori Lightfoot last month said help was on the way for independent bars and restaurants through the Chicago Hospitality Grant Program. But what about the bars and restaurants that lost out?

Family Mourns Father, Jijo George, Who Died In Work Accident At O'Hare International AirportA Des Plaines family on Wednesday night was mourning the loss of a father who died in an accident at work.