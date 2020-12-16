CHESTERTON, Ind. (CBS) — Northwest Indiana’s Chesterton Tribune announced Wednesday that it will soon cease publication of its printed newspaper.
The newspaper, which describes itself as “Duneland’s hometown paper since 1884,” will publish a print edition for the last time on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
“This was not an easy decision to make and the publishers deeply regret that this step is necessary,” the newspaper said on its website. “A variety of factors led to the decision, including the decline in hands-on print publications and the economic impact of the nation’s failure to curb COVID -19.”
Until the last day of publication, the Chesterton Tribune said, “this newspaper will cover local news as if there was no tomorrow.”
The future of the Chesterton Tribune website remained under discussion as of Wednesday.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- Lightfoot Sidesteps Questions About Why City Lawyers Tried to Keep Disturbing Body Camera Video Secret
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk