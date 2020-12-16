CHICAGO (CBS)– Some Chicago-area hospitals have not gotten their shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.
Elmhurst Hospital is still waiting to receive nearly 2,000 doses.
Earlier in the week, a spokesman from the hospital system told CBS 2 they hoped to get the vaccine on Tuesday, then Wednesday and now the hospital has learned their shipment won’t arrive until Thursday.
At a press conference in Peoria Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker was questioned about the delay in deliveries.
The governor said there are “no delays, everything is fine and logistics are working.”
He went on to say many hospitals were “overly excited” and that’s why hospital spokespeople said they were expecting the vaccines on either Monday or Tuesday.
Edward Hospital in Naperville is slated to receive 1,950 doses.
Also From CBS Chicago: