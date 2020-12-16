OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS) — New Head Coach Billy Donovan on Wednesday brought his Bulls to Oklahoma City, where he coached the last five years.
His new backcourt was bringing it in the preseason game against the Thunder. Zach LaVine had 24, including 16 in the first quarter.
Coby White took over in the third, with 18 that quarter alone. LaVine and White combined for 51 on 20 of 31 shooting.
Daniel Gafford added a shot for an exclamation point in a blowout – 124-103 for the final score.
The Bulls will close out the preseason Friday night, also in OKC.
