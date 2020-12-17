CHICAGO (CBS) — You know when you’re in a job interview and it’s your time to ask the questions at the end? What’s the best thing to ask?
That’s what we’re talking about this week with our career coach as we continue Working For Chicago, helping you navigate the challenging job market during this pandemic.
“You have an opportunity when you’re asking the questions at the end of the interview, believe it or not, to advance your candidacy. So you want to use this time thoughtfully,” said Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert.
Alves suggested asking what she calls “big picture” questions. Whether you’re asking a junior recruiter all the way up to the CEO, this is your chance to convey your enthusiasm for the role and the organization. It’s also about finding out if you like the company, and if you’d be a good fit.
“Things like, ‘Can you tell me a little bit about your company culture?’ or ‘Can you tell me about what are some of the biggest projects your company or this department is working on right now?’ and ‘Tell me about some of the biggest challenges,’” Alves said.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- Lightfoot Sidesteps Questions About Why City Lawyers Tried to Keep Disturbing Body Camera Video Secret
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk