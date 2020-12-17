Homeless Man Seriously Wounded In Humboldt Park ShootingPolice said the 50-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 3500 block of West Thomas Street around 8:35 a.m., when two men drove by and shot him in the chest and right arm.

Mayor Lightfoot Apologizes To Anjanette Young For Wrong Raid Where Young Was Handcuffed Naked, Says Video Was Not Brought To Her AttentionMayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday said the video showing Anjanette Young being handcuffed naked by Chicago Police, which CBS 2 aired this week, was appalling.

Anjanette Young, Handcuffed Naked In Her Home By Police, To Lori Lightfoot: 'I Believed In You As A Black Woman'Just days after a video showed Chicago Police invading her home, and handcuffing her while naked, Anjanette Young stood before the media with a direct message to Mayor Lightfoot: "I believed in you as a Black woman."

More Than 142,000 Estimated Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week, Most Since End Of MarchIllinois’ estimated claims last week were among 885,000 total filed across the country.