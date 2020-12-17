Teen Charged With Murder Of Retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams In Morgan Park CarjackingA 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, who was killed in a carjacking attempt two weeks ago in Morgan Park.

Lightfoot Acknowledges She Learned About Wrong Raid Of Anjanette Young's More Than A Year AgoStill on the hot seat over the botched raid of Anjanette Young's home in 2019, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday acknowledged her staff told her about the case sooner than she previously claimed, and admitted she was wrong about Young filing a Freedom of Information Act request for video footage of the incident.

Chicago Weather: Above Average Temperatures Through The WeekendThursday afternoon will bring a few lakeside flurries and snow showers near the Indiana shoreline. Otherwise weather conditions will be relatively quiet for the next several days.

Pritzker: State Has Enough COVID Vaccines For Required Second Dosage"Any remaining vaccine that is in the vial that does not equal and full dose cannot be combined with remnants from other vials."