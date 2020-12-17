DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, RealTime Weather, Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday afternoon will bring a few lakeside flurries and some snow showers near the Indiana shoreline. Otherwise weather conditions will be relatively quiet for the next several days.

Friday will become breezy with southerly winds between 15 mph and 25 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly above average through the weekend and into next week.

A system moving into the area Saturday does not look impressive but could bring a few rain showers mixed with snowflakes.

Conditions will dry and be partially clear on Sunday.

Forecast: 
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 26
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 40
Saturday: Few rain or snow showers. High 40
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 39

