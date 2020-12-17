CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Steel of the United State Hockey League play in Geneva and feature some great young talent. One of their best players, from just outside Boston, was supposed to be playing in the Ivy League this year.

Sean Farrell is making great plays on the ice for the Chicago Steel again after leading the league in assists last year.

“I love to pass the puck and get my teammates involved. Defense, too. I’m someone who can be relied upon by my coach in all areas,” says 19-year-old Sean Farrell.

That’s what made him a 4th round pick of the Montreal Canadiens this fall. But, the on the ice part is about the only normal thing this year for Sean. The Steel are playing in empty arenas. And Sean wasn’t even supposed to be here. He was set to play college hockey as a freshman at Harvard, yes Harvard, until the Ivy League canceled the entire winter sports season.

“I decided coming back here would be the best option for me to play hockey and take my classes here,” says Farrell.

So, Sean is playing for the Steel and going to Harvard. He’s doing his classes online which may seem like a daunting task, but Farrell says it’s no big deal.

“It’s honestly not as bad as you might think. It’s pretty similar schedule (that I’ve had) the last few years. Taking classes morning, going to the rink, coming home and doing homework. The course work is a little more challenging, I guess,” adds Farrell.

The Steel are having another great year. They are leading the USHL in wins. Farrell is second in the league in point and probably first in G.P.A.