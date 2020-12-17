CHICAGO (CBS) — A homeless man was seriously wounded Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the 50-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 3500 block of West Thomas Street around 8:35 a.m., when two men drove by and shot him in the chest and right arm.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Four detectives were investigating.
