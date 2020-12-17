CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are going to remain the Blackhawks and there is no sign of a change coming anytime soon.
Speaking publicly for the first time since baseball’s Cleveland Indians announced they plan to change their name, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz says the team continues “to deepen our commitment to upholding our namesake and our brand.”
The Blackhawks have said they plan to continue with their name because it honors Black Hawk, a Native American leader from Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation.
