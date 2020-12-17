DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Civil Unrest, Cook County, Juneteenth

CHICAGO (CBS) — Juneteenth is now an officially recognized holiday in Cook County.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for 22,000 county workers starting next year.

The June 19th holiday marks the emancipation of African Americans in slavery.

The county ordinance comes in response to the civil unrest this summer.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff