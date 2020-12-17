CHICAGO (CBS) — Juneteenth is now an officially recognized holiday in Cook County.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for 22,000 county workers starting next year.
The June 19th holiday marks the emancipation of African Americans in slavery.
The county ordinance comes in response to the civil unrest this summer.
