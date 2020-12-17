CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot to death late Wednesday night near DuBois Elementary School in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.
Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire near 133rd and King Drive around 11:20 p.m., and with help from a helicopter, they found an unidentified man who had been shot in his face, back, and leg in the school parking lot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Two detectives were investigating.
