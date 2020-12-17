DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Lawmaker Reaction To Anjanette Young Video
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on what lawmakers at the state and local level have to say about reform policies surrounding wrong raids.
11 minutes ago
Lightfoot Acknowledges She Learned About Wrong Raid Of Anjanette Young's More Than A Year Ago
Still on the hot seat over the botched raid of Anjanette Young's home in 2019, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday acknowledged her staff told her about the case sooner than she previously claimed, and admitted she was wrong about Young filing a Freedom of Information Act request for video footage of the incident.
18 minutes ago
FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
A second coronavirus vaccine is one step closer to the arms of Americans.
Chicago Paramedic Robert Truevillian Dies Of COVID-19
A Chicago Fire Department paramedic, Robert Truevillian, has died of COVID-19, according to a tweet from the fire department.
Teen Charged With Murder Of Retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams In Morgan Park Carjacking
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, who was killed in a carjacking attempt two weeks ago in Morgan Park.
Sports
Featured Sports
In Wake Of Cleveland Indians' Decision, Chicago Blackhawks Stay With Team Name
NFL Week 15 NFC West Picks: 'The 49ers Are Going In The Wrong Direction,' Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'Donnell
The Rams and Seahawks sit atop the NFC West, with all four teams technically still in playoff contention.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 15: J.K. Dobbins Has Big Opportunity Against Miserable Jaguars Run Defense
The Ravens host the Jaguars on Sunday and their rookie back has a chance to have a big day for fantasy owners.
MLB Tells Managers Spring Training Will Start On Time, But Cubs' David Ross Says Nothing Set In Stone
Spring training will start on time – that is what Major League Baseball is telling managers – including the Cubs’ David Ross.
Zach LaVine, Coby White On Game As Bulls Blow Out OKC In Preseason Matchup
New Head Coach Billy Donovan on Wednesday brought his Bulls to Oklahoma City, where he coached the last five years.
No. 21 Duke Beats Notre Dame In ACC Opener
Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt scored 18 points and three Duke freshmen also cracked double digits as the 21st-ranked Blue Devils opened Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night with a win over Notre Dame.
