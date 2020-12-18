CHICAGO (CBS) — In response to CBS 2’s investigation, the City Council will be holding a special meeting to consider a settlement in the case of Anjanette Young.
Police wrongly raided Young’s home in February 2019. Police body camera video showed Young naked and handcuffed as police search her apartment. She repeatedly pleaded with the officers, telling them they were in the wrong home.
In a letter signed by Alds. Raymond Lopez (15th), Stephanie Coleman (16th), and Jeanette Taylor (20th), called for a special City Council meeting on Dec. 22 to consider an order compelling “the Corporation Counsel of the City of Chicago to hereby terminate any and all efforts against Ms. Anjanette Young and her legal team as well as immediately negotiate, draft and do all things necessary to settle any legal action related to Ms. Young.”
The city’s law department denied a Freedom of Information Act request by Young to obtain the video. It was turned over only after Young’s filed a lawsuit. The city then tried unsuccessfully to stop CBS 2 from airing the video and, in their motion before a federal judge, sought to sanction Young and her attorney after the video was leaked. The city then revised its motion to only seek sanctions against Young’s attorney.
Mayor Lightfoot, after first denied she knew about the case, acknowledged that she had been made aware of it in late 2019, but didn’t remember the details. She says she first saw the video on Tuesday and was angered by it. She as promised to investigate and make further changes in police department policy on search warrants.