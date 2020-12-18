DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Stan Bowman says he is determined to get the Chicago Blackhawks back on a championship course.

The team elevated him to president of hockey operations this week as part of a front office makeover. Bowman will remain Chicago’s general manager, though he didn’t rule out hiring one.

The Blackhawks won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But they got knocked out in the first round the next two years and missed the playoffs in 2018 and 2019. Bowman says the team will focus on developing its young talent.

