CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago dropped sanctions against Anjanette Young’s attorney on Friday.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on the city’s stunning reversal and what local faith leaders said about the incident. The sanctions were just one of the issues that the group spoke out about Friday afternoon as they gathered outside of Chicago Police Headquarters.

The city of Chicago took the CBS 2 Investigators to court over body cam video and sought sanctions against the victim, Anjanette Young and her attorney Keenan Saulter. The city argued Saulter and CBS 2 were violating a confidentiality agreement with the court.

The judge ruled in favor of CBS 2 but didn’t issue an opinion on the sanctions. That prompted three Chicago Alderman, including Ray Lopez (15th) to speak out against that and how Young was humiliated by the Chicago Police Department, as well as call for a special City Council meeting..

“We have to show people that we are serious in this moment,” Lopez said. “Because no one should have to go through that. To discuss and hopefully vote on an order directing our law department to cease all activities against Anjanette Young and her legal team, and to immediately begin working on settling this case and stopping all further harm and action against her.”

CBS 2 broke the news to Lopez about the city dropping the sanctions, who admitted it was a little bit of good news but that it’s not where the story ends.

“Despite being the most innocent of people in this situation, we also want them to immediately begin addressing the settlement issue as well to make to make things right for her and for the trauma that we’ve inflicted and continue to inflict through this whole process,” Lopez said, who added that it would be a financial settlement.

Even though the judge in the case had already sided with CBS 2 news. On Friday the city said that seeking to block CBS 2 from reporting the story was a mistake, and it formally withdrew the request.

