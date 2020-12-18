DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot and critically wounded late Friday morning during an incident when police also fired shots, although it wasn’t immediately clear if the officers hit anyone.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern initially tweeted that shots were fired at and by police on the 1500 block of North Laramie Avenue, but later deleted that tweet, and posted that officers witnessed a shooting at that location.

Another Police Department spokesperson said officers did fire shots, but might not have hit anyone.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said a person who had been shot in the head was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

