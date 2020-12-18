CHICAGO (CBS) — Overcast skies with southerly winds, which will increase 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph Friday evening.
Steady temperatures through the night, with readings holding in the low to mid 30s. A weak area of low pressure will pass overhead tomorrow, bringing patchy drizzle and pockets of fog.
It’s possible for a few wet snowflakes to mix into the morning. It dries out Sunday.
Temps will run slightly above average next several days. Normal high is 34 degrees. Big pattern change coming for Christmas as a significantly colder air mass moves into our region Wednesday night.