CHICAGO (CBS) — Advocate Condell Medical Center has suspended COVID-19 vaccinations after four employees experienced reactions shortly after receiving the vaccine, according to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health.
Since Thursday four team members experience reactions, including tingling and elevated heart rate.
The four team members represent less than .15% of the approximately 3,000 people who have received the vaccine across Advocate Aurora Health so far.
Three team members are home and doing well, and one is receiving additional treatment, Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.
Vaccinations at Condell will be temporarily suspended “out of an abundance of caution” but will continue at eight other Advocate Aurora Health locations in Illinois and three in Wisconsin
