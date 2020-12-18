CHICAGO (CBS) — They cared for the first identified COVID-19 patient in Illinois, and on Friday those caregivers are slated to get the coronavirus vaccine.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports, on Friday morning, the doctor and two nurses who helped take care of the woman and later her spouse at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates will be vaccinated.

It’s been a long time, almost a year, but on Jan. 24, the second known COVID-19 case in the nation and the first in Illinois was identified at St. Alexius.

Friday’s vaccination serves as sort of a full-circle moment for the doctor and nurses involved; from caring for the state’s first patient to receiving some of the first vaccine.

AMITA Health said having these healthcare workers take the vaccine hopefully encourages others to get vaccinated as well when it’s their turn.

Meanwhile, the last of the state’s first batch of COVID vaccine from Pfizer has arrived in Illinois, and as some vials began thawing, and technicians began prepping them, they noticed there was often more than the expected five doses worth of vaccine.

“They gave the fifth vaccine, and like, ‘Wait, there is still more here,’ and figured out that there was enough, however many CCs for an entire sixth dose,” Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday.

Ezike said in some cases, vials of the vaccine contain enough for seven doses, and that bonus vaccine now has FDA approval.

“I think that could be a good thing in terms of being able to vaccinate more people than originally thought. So those numbers, this might work in our favor,” Ezike said.

Another group of frontline healthcare workers also will get their first vaccine shots on Friday. NorthShore University’s Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview will start inoculating employees Friday morning.

Also From CBS Chicago: