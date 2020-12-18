CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is continuing damage control over CBS 2’s investigation of the wrong raid at Anjanette Young’s home. Friday afternoon the CBS 2 Investigators exposed six new body camera videos the city failed to turn over to Young. After CBS 2 asked all day why those videos were concealed, late Friday night the mayor’s office admits it was a failure and promised those responsible will be held accountable.

The new video may be the most disturbing.

Friday night about 100 pastors got on a virtual call with Lightfoot to demand real change and accountability following fallout from Young’s case.

“We cannot maintain this coverup culture in Chicago,” said Rev. Ira Acree, of St. John Bible Church.

A handful of pastors who were on that call Friday called on the city’s top attorney to be fired after taking the CBS 2 Investigators to court in a last ditch effort to keep us from showing the video of Young’s home being wrongly raided by Chicago Police.

“This corporation counsel has a legacy of suppression, a legacy of concealing information,” said Bishop Tavis Grant with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Six new body camera videos of the raid were withheld until Thursday. One clip shows the first officer entering the apartment carrying a high powered rifle as he encountered a naked young. He held the gun pointed at her.

“Let me see your f****** hands! Let me see your hands! Don’t move. Come out. Com out to the living room. Come out to the living room right now! Come out to the living room, ma’am,” the officer can be heard saying on the tape.

As Young had her hands above her head in fear, the officer commanded, “Put your clothes on! Get her. Get her.”

As the officer entered the bedroom, he even pointed the gun at the dog.

“Urgently as we shared with the mayor on the call we need to know why this case was sat on,” said Bishop Larry Trotter of Sweet Holy Spirit Church.

CBS 2 will continue to investigate whether the city violated a court order.

