CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting overnight on the Kennedy Expressway near Sayre Avenue.
A 27-year-old man was driving north on the Kennedy around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, when someone in another vehicle shot him.
Police said the victim was able to drive to his home in Jefferson Park after the shooting. He later was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police shut down the ramp from Nagle Avenue to the northbound Kennedy Expressway for about an hour overnight to investigate.
Police asked anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to call Illinois State Polcie at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk
- Families Say Their Holiday Packages Are Lost In Limbo And USPS Told Them They Can’t Help Now