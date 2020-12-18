DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Crime, expressway shooting, Kennedy Expressway, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting overnight on the Kennedy Expressway near Sayre Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was driving north on the Kennedy around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, when someone in another vehicle shot him.

Police said the victim was able to drive to his home in Jefferson Park after the shooting. He later was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police shut down the ramp from Nagle Avenue to the northbound Kennedy Expressway for about an hour overnight to investigate.

Police asked anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to call Illinois State Polcie at 847-294-4400.  Callers can remain anonymous.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff