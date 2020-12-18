CHICAGO (CBS) — Flames shot out of a ninth floor apartment in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 555 East 33rd Place around 3:00 a.m. The fire sent several residents out into the cold, alarmed and frightened.
“The fire was real bad. It was gushing. It was flaming. The glass was still popping out. We didn’t know what happened,” said building resident Dionne Boyd.
No one was hurt and investigators haven’t yet said what caused the fire.
