DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Chicago, Chicago News, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flames shot out of a ninth floor apartment in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 555 East 33rd Place around 3:00 a.m. The fire sent several residents out into the cold, alarmed and frightened.

“The fire was real bad. It was gushing. It was flaming. The glass was still popping out. We didn’t know what happened,” said building resident Dionne Boyd.

No one was hurt and investigators haven’t yet said what caused the fire.

Also From CBS Chicago: