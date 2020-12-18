CHICAGO (CBS) — Relief is on the way for many Chicago restaurants struggling in the pandemic. The city will help distribute $1 million in relief for restaurant owners, particularly in minority communities.
Grants will come from One Fair Wage, a non-profit that advocates for restaurant workers. Restaurant owners who commit to paying a full minimum wage to all workers by 2026 are eligible. Supporters say it’s a lifeline.
“With the pandemic, what was an issue of economic, racial, and gender injustice has become an issue of life and death,” said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage.
“This $1 million grant program will help Chicago restaurants and restaurant workers during this time of need, while helping to pave the way for one fair wage for Chicago restaurant workers; a full minimum wage with tips on top,” Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) said.
Most restaurant workers are paid less than the standard minimum wage because they get tips.
A recent One Fair Wage survey of restaurant workers in Illinois found:
- 53% reported at least one or more of their co-workers had contracted COVID-19;
- 84% of workers reported tips have declined during the pandemic, with 69% percent saying tips are down by at least half;
- 77% reported experiencing or witnessing hostile behavior from customers in response to staff enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols.
