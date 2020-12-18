CHICAGO (CBS) — Since October lights, inflatables and candy canes have added some much need pizzazz outside the Irish Nobleman Pub at the corner of Noble and Erie.

“We’re just trying to cheer up the neighborhood a little bit, you know, bring some joy to 2020 with all the gloom that’s going around,” said owner Declan Morgan. “People from as far as Edgewater were coming down.”

But early Friday morning someone else paid the display a visit.

“At about 2:45 this morning a car blew the stop sign here — we have it on camera — crashed into the barrel at the end there,” Declan said.

It was not Santa in his sleigh under the darkness of night. Nor was it Donner, Blitzen, Dancer or Dasher. Instead it was a Christmas decoration slasher.

“They got out and started tearing and ripping off the decorations. They slashed them. They ripped them. They spent about five minutes doing it, and then they sped off,” Declan said.

It’s not just the owners who are upset about this vandalism. People who live in the neighborhood said the display brought them a lot of joy after a challenging year.

“This is like the best thing in this neighborhood that somebody has done, and it’s a shame that they would destroy it like this. It’s not right,” said Karen Kuffel.

Owners Declan and Candace Morgan consider themselves to be very fortunate despite the pandemic, an increase in crime and Candace’s dad battling COVID-19.

“I’ve just been trying to stay open this who year,” said Declan. “It’s been a challenge, but we’ve been doing well. We’re one of the few restaurants and bars that can say we’re doing OK.”

It’s one reason they spent so much time and money creating the winter wonderland.

“The neighborhood has been really helpful, too, so we’re just trying to give back to them,” Declan said.

As police investigate and they work to gather security footage, the Morgans are confident the Grinch who did this will be caught.

“Hope you enjoy your Christmas in jail,” Declan said.

The vandals also cut wires and damaged the pub’s electrical system. The Morgans say they plan to hire security that will watch over the bar in the next few days.

