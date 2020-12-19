CHICAGO (CBS) — At least fourteen people have been shot, two of them fatally, so far this weekend, including a mass shooting in the Burnside neighborhood that left six people wounded early Saturday.

Police said an unknown person walked into a party in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, and started shooting.

One woman and five men between the ages of 28 and 48 were all hospitalized. Five of those shot were in fair condition. A 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

There were bullets on the ground and at least 33 police evidence markers visible after the shooting. A witness said he heard shots going off for five minutes.

The first fatal shooting this weekend happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said a gunman was chasing a 47-year-old man on the 1300 block of West 87th Street, and shot him in the head.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was on the street on the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when someone pulled up in a light-colored vehicle and shot him in the right hip, right arm, and left shoulder.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At least six other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

