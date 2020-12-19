CHICAGO (CBS) —Six people were shot at a party in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood early Saturday morning, Chicago police say.
An unknown person walked into the gathering in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove and started shooting.
One woman and five men between the ages of 28 and 48 were all hospitalized. Five of those shot were in fair condition. A 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
There were bullets on the ground and at least 33 police evidence markers visible after the shooting.
A witness said he heard shots going of for five minutes.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
