CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday in the Chicago area will be cloudy and becoming breezy with patchy drizzle or some spotty sprinkles possible.

Conditions will warm through Wednesday, but then there will be a dramatic drop in temperatures by Christmas Eve. Wind chills could dip below zero by Thursday night or early Christmas morning.

There are some chances of light snow between now and Christmas. The first chance is Sunday night into early Monday. There is also a chance of snow late Wednesday into Christmas Eve.

Saturday: Cloudy, becoming breezy with patchy drizzle or spotty sprinkles. Highs in low 40s
Saturday night: Cloudy, slight chance for sprinkles or flurries. Lows near 30
Extended: Above average through Wednesday. Highs in 40s early next week. Chance of light rain/snow Sunday night into Monday and late Wednesday into Thursday.

