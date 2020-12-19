DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Christmas in the Wards, COVID-19, Giveaway, Laptops, Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago kids are getting laptops for Christmas thanks to a group known for its generosity.

This morning, Christmas in the Wards hosted a free laptop giveaway at Soldier Field.

There were long lines of cars and lots of volunteers to load boxes into the cars.

Even Santa Claus showed up to spread some cheer.

Two-hundred students from 28 wards will get the computers to support remote learning.

For 24 years, Christmas in the Wards has supported students and communities in need during the holidays.

