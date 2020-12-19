CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 7,562 new cases of COVID-19, including an additional 108 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 894,367 cases, including 15,123 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 06,851 tests for a total 12,356,446 in the state.
As of Friday night 4,624 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 1,000 were in intensive care and 562 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 is 8.2%.
