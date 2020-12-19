CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 4,839 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 73 confirmed deaths. This brings that total number of cases in the state to 457,871 and the total number of cases to 7,017, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 321 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive tests on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 457,871
🔹 Total deaths: 7,017
🔹 Tests administered: 5,196,436
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/x5PwtVx57M
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) December 19, 2020
So far, 2,505,094 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,492,370 on Friday. A total of 5,196,436 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
ISDH will offer free COVID testing until 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
Fountain County
Covington Fire Station
210 4th St.
Covington, IN
Grant County
Grant County 4H Testing
1403 E. SR 18
Marion, IN
Morgan County
Morgan County Testing
1749 Hospital Dr.
Martinsville, IN
White County
Ivy Tech-White County Testing
1017 O Connor Blvd.
Monticello, IN
Find other testing sites around Indiana at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk
- Families Say Their Holiday Packages Are Lost In Limbo And USPS Told Them They Can’t Help Now