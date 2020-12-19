DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 4,839 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 73 confirmed deaths. This brings that total number of cases in the state to 457,871 and the total number of cases to 7,017, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 321 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive tests on record.

So far, 2,505,094 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,492,370 on Friday. A total of 5,196,436 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.

ISDH will offer free COVID testing until 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Fountain County
Covington Fire Station
210 4th St.
Covington, IN

Grant County
Grant County 4H Testing
1403 E. SR 18
Marion, IN

Morgan County
Morgan County Testing
1749 Hospital Dr.
Martinsville, IN

White County
Ivy Tech-White County Testing
1017 O Connor Blvd.
Monticello, IN

Find other testing sites around Indiana at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

