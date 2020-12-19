CHICAGO (CBS) — For retailers, tonight is called Super Saturday; the final Saturday before Christmas. So how does it look during the pandemic?

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the surprising economic impact of the day, and equally surprising shopping scenes around the area.

If this holiday sounds and looks different to you, if the Saturday before Christmas – known as Super Saturday – seems surreal, know you’re not alone.

“Normally everyone’s together, and so close, and now you’re keeping 6 feet,” said Vernon Hills resident Bailey Gibrick. “It definitely feels different.”

People are doing what they can to catch up with their families and friends,” Nakia Curress said.

The Christmas lights downtown blended in with the all-too-familiar police lights. The foot traffic on the Magnificent Mile is up compared to weekends past, but not holidays past

“Compared to last year, it’s not as many people,” Curress said.

The National Retail Federation – despite a recent recession and unemployment near 7% – expects shopping Saturday to be up slightly compared to 2019.

More than 150 million U.S. consumers will pay for presents; about 63 million online. But an estimated 87 million will shop in person, and there is no shortage of shoppers at Skokie’s Old Orchard Mall.

“Driving here today, I was like, ‘Woah this is so crowded,’” Gibrick said. “I was surprised, due to COVID and everything.”

“I’m gonna say more than years past,” Lynny Byrnes said, but it doesn’t worry here. “I saw everybody wearing masks, and keeping their distance at Macy’s for sure.”

Byrnes said she’s barely noticed a difference on her final holiday buying binge.

While the pandemic has changed what we wear and how we interact, sales numbers and human nature show it’s had little impact on some habits of waiting till the last minute.

“Yes, especially during these times, like, ‘Oh, I can do it later, it’s fine,’ and then you’re like, ‘Oh, no,’” Gibrick said.

The holidays sound and look different for some, but not even a pandemic can stop the shopping for all the good boys and all the good girls.