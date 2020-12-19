DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Samuel Linares, beloved chef and owner of the Mexican restaurant La Casa De Samuel has died from COVID-19. He was 76.

Chef Linares came to Chicago from Mexico 40 years ago.

He opened his restaurant in Little Village in 1989.

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce calls him an example of a hardworking entrepreneur and a great friend.

