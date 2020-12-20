CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 31st Street.
The crash happened at 1:11 a.m. Sunday on the northbound Dan Ryan, according to the Fire Department and Illinois State Police.
The Fire Department said nine people were taken to the hospital – two of the were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and one of those two was initially reported in serious-to-critical condition. One adult was also taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.
Three people were taken to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, and a family composed of one adult and three children was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, the Fire Department said. All were in good condition.
State Police later said the two most seriously-injured accident victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other seven all suffered minor injuries.
All northbound lanes on the Dan Ryan were closed for about 45 minutes after the crash.
