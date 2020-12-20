CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a steady stream of holiday travelers at O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport this weekend, but it’s definitely not the normal size of crowds for this time of year.
AAA predicts holiday air travel will be down almost 60%, or 4.5 million people who will not be flying.
In total, AAA is saying around 34 million people will stay home this year.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk
- Families Say Their Holiday Packages Are Lost In Limbo And USPS Told Them They Can’t Help Now