By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:AAA, COVID-19, Holiday Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a steady stream of holiday travelers at O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport this weekend, but it’s definitely not the normal size of crowds for this time of year.

AAA predicts holiday air travel will be down almost 60%, or 4.5 million people who will not be flying.

In total, AAA is saying around 34 million people will stay home this year.

