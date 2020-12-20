DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, IDPH, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 6,003 new COVID-19 cases, including an additional 79 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 900,370, including 15,202 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 78,079 tests to the state for a total of 12,434,525.

As of Saturday night, 4,389 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those 991 were in intensive care and 546 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19 is 7.8%.

