HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A foot chase in Hammond, Indiana this weekend ended with a man being arrested on multiple charges, including driving drunk and resisting.

At 12:43 a.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police Trooper Israel Rosillo was headed north on Kennedy Avenue approaching U.S. 20 in Hammond when he spotted a black 2003 Chevrolet Blazer blow through a stop sign while heading west on U.S. 20, Indiana State Police said.

The Blazer almost hit Rosillo’s squad car, state police said.

The Blazer then turned south on Kennedy Avenue in the northbound lanes. Rosillo tried to catch up with the Blazer and found it was going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, state police said.

The driver of the Blazer turned into the alley adjacent to Kennedy Avenue, and Rosillo tried to pull him over, state police said. The driver then turned into the alley between Janet Place and Kenwood Street, state police said.

On Kenwood Street, the driver of the Blazer drove onto the grass median and stopped, and then got out of the vehicle and tried to run off, state police said.

Rosillo chased the driver into an adjacent alley, and was able to find and arrest him, state police said. The Hammond Police Department also came and helped with the arrest.

The Blazer driver – Esteban Ramon Jose Cortes, 36, of Crown Point – refused to perform a field sobriety test and also refused to take a breathalyzer. He was taken to the Lake County, Indiana Jail for booking, state police said.

Cortes is charged with felony resisting a law enforcement with a vehicle and being a habitual traffic violator, and was also charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

