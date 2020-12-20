DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
64th Street, Chicago Lawn, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were found shot to death late Saturday in a vehicle in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the 21-year-old man and the woman, of an unspecified age, were found inside a vehicle in a garage in the 3200 block of West 64th Street with gunshot wounds to the head. They were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said a handgun was found in vehicle, but further details about the circumstances were not immediately released.

Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation Sunday afternoon.

