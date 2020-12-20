CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were found shot to death late Saturday in a vehicle in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the 21-year-old man and the woman, of an unspecified age, were found inside a vehicle in a garage in the 3200 block of West 64th Street with gunshot wounds to the head. They were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Police said a handgun was found in vehicle, but further details about the circumstances were not immediately released.
Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation Sunday afternoon.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk
- Families Say Their Holiday Packages Are Lost In Limbo And USPS Told Them They Can’t Help Now