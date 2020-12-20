CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were shot and wounded late Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
At 5:55 p.m., the man and woman were in a vehicle headed north in the 1500 block of South Komensky Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and some people inside began shooting at them, police said.
The man, 58, was shot in the right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The woman, 31, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Four detectives were investigating Sunday night.
