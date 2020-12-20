CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s top lawyer, Mark Flessner, has resigned over the Anjanette Young wrong raid scandal, first brought to light by a CBS 2 investigation.

“Today I offered my letter of resignation to Mayor Lori Lightfoot,” Flessner wrote, in part, in a statement released to CBS 2. “There has recently been a great deal of attention drawn to the 2019 raid of Anjanette Young’s home. Monday was the first involvement that I had with the case surrounding Anjanette Young, pertaining to the video footage that was obtained by police. It is clear that the raid of Anjanette Young’s home was a tragedy that we must learn from.”

Flessner, who served as corporation counsel for the city, announced his resignation Sunday. Flessner was previously a partner at the firm Holland & Knight and was a federal prosecutor in Chicago for 12 years, according to the city’s website.

Friday the city’s law department dropped a motion seeking sanctions against the attorney for Anjanette Young, after CBS 2 obtained video of a police raid in which Young was handcuffed naked as police wrongly searched her home.

“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”

It was a stunning reversal after the city faced withering criticism over how it handled the case. Originally, the city tried to block CBS 2 from airing a news report on the video and sought sanctions against Young and her attorney, Keenan Saulter. The city argued Saulter and CBS 2 were violating a confidentiality agreement with the court. The judge ruled in favor of CBS, which was not party to the order, but issued no opinion on the sanctions.

In its new filing, the city said it never intended to seek sanctions against Young, only her attorney. They are now dropping that request. The city said seeking to block a news organization from reporting a story “was a mistake and we formally withdraw that request to the court even though the court has previously ruled on that motion.”

The filing, which was signed by Flessner, said the law department was “very concerned that a violation of a court order had occurred.”

Friday afternoon the CBS 2 Investigators exposed six new body camera videos the city failed to turn over to Young. After CBS 2 asked all day why those videos were concealed, late Friday night the mayor’s office admitted it was a failure and promised those responsible would be held accountable.

In a statement, the mayor said, “I again want to reiterate and affirm my commitment to righting the wrongs in this case and moving forward with full transparency and accountability.”

Two days later Flessner resigned.

Lightfoot released the following statement regarding his resignation:

Earlier today, I accepted the resignation of Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner effective immediately. I want to thank him for his service to the City of Chicago. I am committed to a full review of everything that occurred surrounding this incident, will take corrective action where appropriate, and will hold people accountable.

After CBS 2 first broke the story Monday, it ignited calls for police reform across the city and country. Three aldermen signed a letter calling for a special City Council meeting to consider ordering the Law Department to halt any efforts against Young or her attorneys after video of the wrong raid of her home was leaked, and to seek a settlement in the case. The aldermen canceled the meeting after learning of the law department’s actions and assurances that the city will work quickly to resolve the case.

